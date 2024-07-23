OSF OnCall urgent care to open Monday in Sycamore

Employees with OSF HealthCare, as well as family and friends cut the ribbon on a new OSF OnCall urgent care facility on July 22, 2024 in Sycamore. (Camden Lazenby)

SYCAMORE – A week before OSF HealthCare opens a new urgent care facility in Sycamore, the Catholic-faith centric company hosted a blessing of it’s newest OnCall urgent care.

The new clinic, 661 S. Peace Road Suite 101, will open to the public July 29. After the blessing, Chief Executive Officer of the western region for OSF HealthCare, AJ Querciagrossa, said he thinks the new urgent care facility will offer personalized experiences for patients living in the Sycamore and DeKalb area.

“Really king of meeting patients where they are, quick, convenient urgent care,” Querciagrossa said.

The new health care facility will have hot beverages available in the front lobby space, which feels less like a waiting room and more like a space to be greeted.

Kate Barth said, vice president of on-demand services and chief nursing officer for OSF OnCall, said that’s the idea.

“Our clinics are really designed to offer quick, convenient access to care,” Barth said. “Where we want people to feel comfortable, we want them to feel at home when they come to see us for their care. We want to make sure that they’re taken well care of, getting all of their services met, so we offer coffee, beverages, and then also just the experience and compassion that they’ll receive through that experience in general.”

When the facility opens on Monday, someone needing quick access to medical professionals will be able to consider OSF OnCall to image potentially broken bones, get stitches or staples, receive minor lab work and drug screenings or for sickness stemming from viral or bacterial infections.

The brand-new health care option, situated near the Starbucks and Meijer grocer on South Peace Road in southwest Sycamore, will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Barth said recruiting qualified doctors and nurses to staff the urgent care has not been an issue, and hopes to expand operating hours in the future.

“We have had great success, and looking forward to having many compassionate caregivers in our clinic,” Barth said. “We look forward to a soft launch here on July 29, where we’ll offer 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and then we will expand those hours into the weekend and holidays in the future.”