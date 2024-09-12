Jameson Carl scores three goals for Sycamore: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Sept. 11

Boys soccer

Sycamore 6, Rochelle 4: At Rochelle, Jameson Carl scored three times as the Spartans (4-3, 1-0) picked up the Interstate 8 victory.

It took Carl a minute to get on the board with an assist from Gavin Crouch. Rocco Lomonaco and Aiden Sears both scored in the first 10 minutes, both assisted by Noah Daykin. Carl added a goal from Daykin in the 13th minute.

Crouch scored with an assist from Carl in the 16th minute, then Carl connected on a penalty kick in the second half for the sixth Sycamore goal.

North Boone 2 Genoa-Kingston 1: At Genoa, the Cogs fell in penalty kicks.

Adrian Leon had the lone regulation goal for G-K.

Somonauk 2, Indian Creek 0: At Somonauk, the Timberwolves were blanked in the Little 10 match.

Volleyball

Yorkville Christian 2, Hiawatha 0: At Yorkville, the Hawks fell 25-14, 25-23.

Boys golf

Ottawa 140, Sycamore 155: At Deer Park Country Club, Gavin Sedevie shot a 37 to lead the Spartans.