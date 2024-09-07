DeKalb’s Jacob Barraza wins at Plainfield: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Sept. 7

Girls cross country

Oregon Open: At Oregon Park West, Sycamore’s Layla Janisch was fifth in 20:22.3, helping the Spartans take seventh with 203 points.

Kaneland took sixth in the 18-team field with 197, led by Danielle Bower’s 10th-place finish in 20:46.4.

Madyson McDowell finished in 23:36.59 to lead Genoa-Kingston to a 13th-place finish. Zeta Fay led Hinckley-Big Rock with a 23:47.5 to take 49th. The Royals did not field a full team in the meet.

52nd Annual Wildcat Invitational: At Plainfield Central, DeKalb’s Maret Siblik paced the Barbs, taking 43rd overall in 20:39.97. Brenda Aquino was right behind in 45th in 20:56.73.

The Barbs took ninth in the 14-team field.

Boys cross country

52nd Annual Wildcat Invitational: At Plainfield Central, DeKalb’s Jacob Barraza won the race in 15:28.57. Teammate Nathan Tumminaro was 12th in 16:29.09.

The Barbs did not field a full team in the meet.

Oregon Open: At Oregon Park West, Gabriel Pen was 62nd in 18:53.2 to help Genoa-Kingston take 20th in the 21-team field.

Caden Hagmena finished in 18:38.9 to take 55th for Hinckley-Big Rock, which did not field a full team.

Boys soccer

Jacob Norys Memorial Soccer Tournament: At Davis Road Park in Woodstock, Sycamore fell in penalty kicks to Woodstock after a 1-1 draw in regulation, then beat Lakes 4-3 in the third-place game.

In the semifinal, Aiden Sears had the lone goal in regulation, scoring on a PK in the 65th minute.

In the third-place match, Jameson Carl scored twice, both assisted by Aiden Sears. Sears had a goal assisted by Carl. Gavin Crouch added an unassisted goal for the Spartans (3-3).