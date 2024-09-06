Adi Galijatovic’s seven kills lead DeKalb past Hinckley-Big Rock: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Sept. 5

Volleyball

DeKalb 2, Hinckley-Big Rock 0: At DeKalb, the Barbs won 25-10, 25-13.

Adi Galijatovic had seven kills and three digs for DeKalb (2-2), Maddi Hollar had 10 assists, three digs and a block, and Ave Wente had three kills and three blocks.

Indian Creek 2, La Moille 0: At Shabbona, the Timberwolves won 25-17, 25-10.

Izzy Turner had two aces, 10 assists, four kills and three digs for the Timberwolves (3-2-2). Allie Peterson had two aces, a block, two digs and eight kills.

Serena 2, Hiawatha 0: At Serena, the Hawks fell 25-22, 25-14.

Boys soccer

Hinckley-Big Rock 5, Sandwich 3: At Hinckley, Swyer Smith had a pair of goals for the Royals in the win.

Luke Badal, Austin Roop and Judd Bark had goals for H-BR. Alex Casanas had eight saves. Smith and Roop each had an assist.

Aurora Central Catholic 7, Indian Creek 0: At Aurora, the Timberwolves fell in the nonconference match.

Girls cross country

GKHS Open: At Walcamp, the Cogs were the only team to compete a full squad.

Madyson McDowell led the Cogs with a fourth-place finish in 22:31.38.

Boys cross country

GKHS Open: At Walcamp, Genoa-Kingston finished with 33 points to finish first among the three full teams.

Gabriel Pena led the Cogs with a second-place finish in 18:08.09, while Christoper Garcia was third in 19:21.03.

Boys golf

Dixon 160, Genoa-Kingston 193: At Timber Creek, Harrison Zorica led the Cogs with a 46.

Girls golf

Dixon 193, Genoa-Kingston 241: At Timber Cree, Mikayla Bass led the Cogs with a 54.