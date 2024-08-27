Kaneland girls volleyball defeats Genoa-Kingston in opener: Monday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls Volleyball

Kaneland 2, Genoa-Kingston 0: At Genoa, the visiting Knights opened the season Monday by taking two from the Cogs 25-17, 25-15 in a nonconference match.

Burlington Central 2, DeKalb 0: At Burlington, first-year head coach Keith Foster and the Barbs opened the season by falling to the host Rockets 25-21, 25-16. Adi Galijatovic led the attack for DeKalb with six kills and four digs. Maddi Hollar added five digs and seven assists, and Molly Fell had a team-high 10 digs for the Barbs (0-1).

Boys Golf

Seneca Invitational: At Seneca, Indian Creek shot a combined 233 to place seventh at the Seneca Invitational at The Creek. Jon Genslinger shot the low round of the day for Indian Creek with a 49.