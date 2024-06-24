Man injured in overnight shooting in DeKalb

DeKALB – A man suffered injuries in an overnight shooting in DeKalb, and authorities said Monday they’re asking for the public’s help in identifying the shooter.

An altercation took place about midnight Sunday in the 800 block of Kimberly Drive in DeKalb, DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd said.

The man was injured by gunfire and flown to Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford for treatment and is in stable condition, Byrd said.

The DeKalb Police Department is seeking the public’s help as authorities investigate the shooting, according to a DeKalb citywide emergency alert sent at 12:22 a.m. Monday.

The shooting remains under investigation. As of 4:45 p.m. Monday, no one has been taken into custody in connection to the shooting, Byrd said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the DeKalb Police Department at 815-748-8400.