Wreckroom hopes to make DeKalb fun again

Miles Mapes, managing partner for DeKalb Wreckroom, speaks at the Aug. 5, 2024 meeting of the DeKalb Planning & Zoning Commission. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – Nothing beats smashing inanimate objects in a Wreckroom, a safe contained space designed for nearly anyone letting off steam or just having fun.

In an unanimous decision, the DeKalb Planning and Zoning Commission this week gave an initial stamp of approval to help make plans possible for the establishment, 901 Lucinda Ave., Unit G, DeKalb.

In an interview with Shaw Local News Network Tuesday, Miles Mapes, managing partner for DeKalb Wreckroom, said that having the city’s initial support meant a great deal to him.

“It meant quite a bit, especially with the planning and zoning commission being made up of predominately local business owners as well,” Mapes said. “To hear people that have owned companies in this town for many, many years in support of what we’re trying to do was very reassuring.”

“The town has changed a lot. It used to be a lot of bar and nightclub entertainment and that’s just not obviously what the community wants anymore. We’ve got to find ways to give them what they want while benefitting everyone.” — Miles Mapes

Mapes is in need of a special use permit with the City Council’s approval in order to operate a Wreckroom on site, which is zoned for light commercial district.

If approved, the DeKalb Wreckroom would replace the former Boost Mobile store in Village Commons. A City Council vote is expected at the next meeting.

The city took similar action in 2022 to issue a special use permit to G-Spot Lounge to accommodate an amusement establishment.

Wreckroom DeKalb, shown here July 8, 2024, confirmed via a social media post its owners have signed a lease for 901 Lucinda Ave., Unit G, DeKalb, and plans to hold a soft opening Aug. 22, 2024. (Megann Horstead)

City Planner Dan Olson noted that that operation is located only two tenant spaces away.

“We thought it was a good use,” Olson said. “Miles has been looking at a couple different locations in the city and finally came to this one. If fits in with the other uses. You have quite a variety there – restaurants, comic book store, another amusement establishment.”

Mapes said he believes Wreckroom has a chance to make DeKalb fun again.

“There definitely was a time where the scene was more bustling, and I’ve been pretty blessed to live through some of those parts of it,” he said. “I think this is one of the ways we can definitely as a community and myself as a community member put our best foot forward to help kind of bring some of that excitement and entertainment back. The town has changed a lot. It used to be a lot of bar and nightclub entertainment and that’s just not obviously what the community wants anymore. We’ve got to find ways to give them what they want while benefitting everyone.”

Neither alcohol nor drugs will be permitted on the premises.

Chairman Max Maxwell said he believes this is a good use for the tenant space.

“You’ve touched on a ton of fun and creative activities and the fact that it’s [locally] owned and operated on top of that,” Maxwell said. “I hope that you can attract the younger crowd from Northern [Illinois University] and the surrounding areas.”

During Monday’s meeting Mapes expressed appreciation for Maxwell’s sentiments.

“We’ve had great support so far,” Mapes said. “University Plaza is very excited to have us as an option for all their tenants as well.”

Also at the meeting, the commission was briefed on the status of the former KFC restaurant on Fourth Street.

Plans had been in the works for a sandwich shop to take over the building.

Olson said redevelopment of the former KFC restaurant remains up in air.

“They haven’t gone forward with the restaurant at this time,” Olson said. “It’s nothing the city is doing or anything. It’s the owner’s choice.”