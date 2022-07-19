Proposed sandwich shop for former KFC building receives initial nod by DeKalb city commission

DeKALB – A new family-owned and operated sandwich shop is one step closer to putting down roots at a long vacant former KFC location on DeKalb’s south side.

Anna’s Sandwich Shoppe is in the process of seeking a special use permit from the city to allow a drive-through restaurant, at 922 S. Fourth Street.

The petitioner, Peter Panagakis of Proper Hospitality Group, LLC, appeared Monday before DeKalb city leaders at the DeKalb Planning and Zoning Commission meeting seeking the panel’s approval. The proposal would also need to garner DeKalb City Council support before opening. The commission issued a preliminary approval of the proposal Monday.

Anna’s Sandwich Shoppe intends to operate Monday through Saturday, serving light lunches 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. The restaurant will be closed Sundays and holidays.

The menu will include handcrafted sandwiches, subs, salads, craft sodas, speciality coffees and teas among other items.

The site has been vacant since KFC closed in 2009.

“It’d be nice to see something go in there,” Commission Vice Chairman Bill McMahon said.

The petitioner is proposing that indoor seating will be capped at 40. But patrons would have the option to eat in the outdoor patio at the establishment as well.

Panagakis said the site was originally purchased in September 2021. But plans for the establishment have undergone revisions over time.

“Our plans are to improve and update the existing building and property and make use of the drive-thru in a limited ability,” Panagakis said. “The drive-thru window will not be your drive-thru, it’ll be a mobile pickup and a carryout pre-order pickup window is what we have planned for.”

Panagakis said the petitioner would like to leave open the possibility for operating the drive-thru at full capacity should it be desired in the future.

A public hearing was conducted during the meeting to solicit feedback from the community.

City staff took time to review written comments submitted by residents in advance of the meeting.

Among the issues cited were those concerning signage height compatibility, the establishment’s hours of operation and the placement of external speakers to broadcast music, take orders or advertise.

Dan Olson, city planning director, said the concerns raised about the establishment had been addressed by the petitioner.

The next scheduled DeKalb City Council is Monday, July 25.