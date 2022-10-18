Ready player 1? DeKalb could see first cyber and esports café

DeKALB – The city of DeKalb could become home to its first cyber and esports café if city leaders side with the actions taken Monday night by the DeKalb Planning and Zoning Commission.
Members of the Plan Commission voted 4-0 to extend its support and recommend the DeKalb City Council approve a special use permit to 4Willz LLC. to help the amusement establishment put down roots in town in a multi-tenant commercial building, 901 Lucinda Avenue. The internet cafes are often home to multiple types of internet and video gaming, offering patrons their pick of video gaming consoles and PC games to choose from.
The DeKalb City Council will need to have the final say on the petitioner’s request before the cyber and esports café can set up shop. The site in question has been zoned as a Light Commercial district for decades, according to city documents.
Petitioner William Williams of 4Willz LLC. made his pitch to the commission, saying the esports industry is booming.
“It’s been increasingly popular over the last 10 years,” Williams said. “Currently, it’s over a billion dollars in revenue.”
The DeKalb establishment would have between 30 and 40 gaming consoles for patrons to use, according to city documents.
Williams, a 2011 graduate of Northern Illinois University, said he believes the cyber and esports café can have a positive impact on the community.
“I feel that video games can transform a lot of things,” Williams said. “It can reach younger people and get them into STEM. Just them inquiring about video games and trying to figure out what makes video games work will help the community.”
Commissioner Bill McMahon questioned why the petitioner needs to seek a special use permit.
“Why does this have to come up?” McMahon asked.
City Planner Dan Olson replied, saying the city advised the petitioner to seek a special use permit after finding that it may fall within the city’s existing land uses.
“We didn’t have this use listed in Light Commercial district but we did have amusement establishments, which is a special use in a Light Commercial, and did list like bowling allies, arcades, video arcades. … It’s the closest use.”
Williams said, if approved, he plans to have the establishment operational by Jan. 1.
The cyber and esports café is proposing that its hours of operation will be 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. Saturdays to 2 a.m. Sundays, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays. Monday through Wednesday would be reserved for appointments, tournaments and special events.
The petitioner’s request for special use permit will be considered by the DeKalb City Council during its Oct. 24 meeting.