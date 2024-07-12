DeKalb County administrator to resign later this summer

Brian Gregory, DeKalb County administrator, talks Wednesday, July 10, 2024, about the DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center’s new transitional care wing. Gregory is standing in the cafeteria of the new addition. (Mark Busch)

SYCAMORE – DeKalb County Administrator Brian Gregory told DeKalb County Board members this week he intends to resign from his position and take a job in the private sector later in August.

Gregory, 44, confirmed the news with the Shaw Local News Network on Friday. He said he wasn’t ready to share where he’s going but plans to continue to be a DeKalb County resident.

“I had an opportunity that was one of those opportunities that comes up that was something that was too good to pass on at this point in my career, and so it wasn’t something that I was necessarily seeking,” Gregory said. “[It was] a difficult decision to leave the county given there’s, it’s a great county, DeKalb County is a great place to work. Obviously, I’ve worked in local government in DeKalb County for over 20 years, and it’s a great community, and so it made the decision very difficult, but ultimately it was an opportunity I just couldn’t pass up.”

Brian Gregory, DeKalb County administrator, speaks in this Shaw Local file photo on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce State of the Community Address in the DeKalb County Community Foundation Freight Room. (Mark Busch)

Gregory earned a graduate degree from Northern Illinois University in public administration and began working in government in 2001 in Sycamore as a finance intern. When the late Ken Mundy became Sycamore’s mayor, Gregory became the city’s treasurer, Gregory said. Later, he was named assistant to the city manager before assuming assistant city manager duties.

Through all of that, Gregory worked under Bill Nicklas, formerly Sycamore’s city manager until 2011. Nicklas now works as the city manager of DeKalb.

“I’ve had the esteemed pleasure of working with him for almost 25 years,” said Nicklas, remembering when Gregory applied to be his intern as a first-year graduate student at NIU. “I was looking for an intern, and I reviewed a number of candidates and chose him, and been happy with our relationship ever since.”

When that internship ended, Nicklas said he didn’t want to let go of Gregory, and gave him a position in the finance department. By the time Nicklas left Sycamore nearly a decade later, Gregory was the assistant city manager. After the Sycamore City Council conducted a search for Nicklas’ replacement, Gregory was selected as the successor.

Gregory stayed in that position until February 2021, when he was tapped to replace retiring Gary Hanson as DeKalb County administrator.

In his three-year stint, Gregory has among other things sought to lessen the burden on DeKalb County property taxpayers and worked with the DeKalb County Board to chart a course for the DeKalb County Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. He said he’s most proud his efforts to unite DeKalb County under the “one county” mantra.

“That philosophy, countywide all of our departments, we came together, we worked together, shared resources and really to the benefit of those that we serve. And I think sometimes philosophy and culture is a little harder to change, but our departments have really embraced that, as have our board,” Gregory said.

Weeks into Gregory’s role as DeKalb County administrator, he was informed the county-owned nursing center was in need of additional funds in order to stay open.

He said the nursing center has been the biggest financial issue DeKalb County has faced while he’s worked for the county. Still, Gregory said he feels “good about where the facility is at,” as he plans to leave his job in late August.

DeKalb County Administrator Brian Gregory and DeKalb County Board Chair Suzanne Willis, a Democrat from District 10, talk to DeKalb County Board member Rukisha Crawford, a Democrat from District 6, in this Shaw Local file photo on Oct. 3, 2023. They spoke after the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board deferred a decision on the DeKalb County Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for the second time in three months. (Camden Lazenby)

“I think that obviously there were some challenges, but it was a great reflection of local government coming together, looking at the issue, making some tough decisions, at times having to move one direction and then a different [direction.] It was always the goal to create some sort of sustainability, regardless of what direction ultimately that it went, and where, what direction the board wanted to go with it,” said Gregory, before acknowledging there’s still work to do.

He also said those working inside the building everyday should be given any accolades brought-on by a potentially rejuvenated rehab facility.

“The staff deserves a lot of credit at the nursing home. The administration does as well. There’s been, where they can, quite a reduction in expenses. They’ve really looked hard and worked as a team to reduce the costs and are continuing to focus on growing the census ... I think it’ll take a little bit of time, but I think the direction is very positive,” Gregory said.

Nicklas, Gregory’s former boss turned friend and colleague, said the next DeKalb County administrator will need to be a quick study in order to fill the hole Gregory’s departure will leave.

“He’s a great guy and a very, very, very fine administrator and I’m frankly going to miss him dearly,” Nicklas said. “What he brings to the collaboration, which is very good between the city of DeKalb and the county at all levels, but he brings another element which is very important at the top of the pyramid at the county, and we’re the better for having had that relationship.”

This is a developing story that could be updated.