‘Please give us a chance’: DeKalb County nursing center employees appeal to board amid sale proposal

Chuck Coulter, a maintenance worker at the DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center and union president of American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees #3537, expresses his opposition to a potential sale of the center during the DeKalb County Board's Committee of the Whole meeting Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at the County Legislative Center in Sycamore. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)