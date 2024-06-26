DeKalb County United to honor late DeKalb sheriff’s deputy Christina Musil

A photo of fallen DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputy Christina Musil is displayed in April 2024, during her visitation and funeral in the Convocation Center at Northern Illinois University. Musil, 35, was killed March 28 while on duty after a truck rear-ended her police vehicle in Waterman. (Mark Busch)

The DeKalb County United women’s soccer team will pay tribute to Deputy Christina Musil, who was killed in March in a car crash while on duty in Waterman.

Musil, 35, was nicknamed Beana and was a five-year deputy with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office; a veteran; and a mother to children ages 5, 11 and 12.

United will face Stell City at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the NIU soccer complex for Beana’s Legacy Match. Police and military will get free admission to the game. Fans can wear blue to honor Musil.

Musil served in Afghanistan from 2008-2009. Proceeds of the match will benefit Musil’s three children and local charities that support families who have lost loved ones in the line of duty.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and tailgating is encouraged.