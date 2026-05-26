Birdwatching Hike at Dixon Refuge This Saturday

The 'crown' of the golden-crowned kinglet sits between black stripes on either side of the head.//Golden-crowned kinglet, a small song bird seen in High Park, Toronto, Canada, during spring migration (Photo provided by Orchidpoet/iStock/Getty Images)

The University of Illinois Extension Master Naturalists will hold a birdwatching hike from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at the Sue and Wes Dixon Waterfowl Refuge, 780 East Road, Hennepin.

Attendees can participate in a guided hike led by University of Illinois Extension Master Naturalist volunteers. Participants will be able to observe spring bird activity, learn about ongoing conservation and restoration work and explore the refuge’s habitats. Attendees are encouraged to bring binoculars and wear comfortable shoes. Registration is required. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/BirdDixonJune.

Early accommodation requests for access needs are encouraged. To make a request, call 815-433-0707 or email emhansen@illinois.edu.