Mendota Historical Society hosting talk on the Gunmakers of Illinois

This talk will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, in the Pioneer Room located at 907 Washington St. in Mendota. (Photo provided by the Mendota Museum and Historical Society )

As America turns 250, the Mendota Historical Society is providing citizens with an opportunity to learn about La Salle County’s place in this country’s long and decorated history of firearms manufacturing.

The Mendota Historical Society is welcoming Curt Johnson, a retired tool and die maker, to talk about some of the gunmakers who made La Salle County their home in the 19th century.

“This is going to be a really outstanding talk about a subject that I don’t think many people know about,” Mendota Historical Society Executive Director Alex P. Revzan said. “We are always happy to share local stories, especially those that have been overlooked in the past.”

Johnson has had a lifelong interest in American long rifles, also known as the Kentucky Rifle, and especially those made in Illinois, according to a press release.

He is the author of a two-volume reference on the gunmakers of Illinois and the upper midwest, “Gunmakers of Illinois: 1683-1900″.

This talk will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, in the Pioneer Room located at 907 Washington St. in Mendota.

Tickets for the event are $10.

For tickets or more information, visit the Mendota Historical Society website, call 815-539-3373, or email mmhsmuseum@yahoo.com.