June 13, 2024
Daily Chronicle

UFO presentation set for June 14 in Malta

By Shaw Local News Network

MALTA – The Malta Township Public Library will hold a presentation Friday on UFOs led by Sam Maranto.

The presentation will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Malta Historical Society Building, 127 N. Third St.

Sam Maranto

Sam Maranto (Photo provided by the Malta Township Public Library )

Admission to the presentation is free.

Attendees will be able to learn about UFOs history, ufology, recent developments, and local sightings. Participants also can learn about Maranto’s UFO research and cases.

Maranto is a UFO investigator and the Mutual UFO Network’s Illinois chapter’s state director. He has investigated UFO cases and mass sighting in Tinley Park, Rockford, and Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

For information, visit mymufon.com.

Shaw Local News Network

