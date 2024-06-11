DeKalb Chamber marks nuEra Cannabis’s grand opening

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the opening of nuEra Cannabis and welcomed it as a member.
Chamber staff, board and community members, and ambassadors celebrated the opening with a ribbon-cutting May 23.
NuEra Cannabis, 818 W. Lincoln Highway, Unit 7, DeKalb, is a family-owned and operated retailer that emphasizes higher quality, greater variety, and safer cannabis, according to a news release.
For information, call 815-561-6850 or email nueracannabis.com.