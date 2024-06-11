June 12, 2024
DeKalb Chamber marks nuEra Cannabis’s grand opening

By Shaw Local News Network
The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce celebrating nuEra Cannabis's opening (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the opening of nuEra Cannabis and welcomed it as a member.

Chamber staff, board and community members, and ambassadors celebrated the opening with a ribbon-cutting May 23.

NuEra Cannabis, 818 W. Lincoln Highway, Unit 7, DeKalb, is a family-owned and operated retailer that emphasizes higher quality, greater variety, and safer cannabis, according to a news release.

For information, call 815-561-6850 or email nueracannabis.com.

