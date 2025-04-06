Easter egg hunts, events in DeKalb County in April

Families across DeKalb County can look forward to a variety of festive egg hunts and community events as Easter approaches on April 20.
Upcoming events and egg hunts include:
DeKalb
- The DeKalb Park District will host a Breakfast with the Bunny event from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. April 12 at the Hopkins Park Terrace Room, 1403 Sycamore Road. Breakfast includes pancakes, bacon, scrambled eggs, sausage, pastries, fruit, juice, coffee and milk. Tickets are required and available through April 9. Tickets cost $12 for residents, $15 for nonresidents, and are free for children ages 2 and younger. For information, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com or call 815-758-7756.
- The DeKalb Park District’s annual Kids’ Egg Hunt is set for 11 a.m. April 12 at Hopkins Park. Children ages 10 and younger can hunt for eggs filled with prizes and candy, and meet the Easter Bunny. Attendees will be separated into age-specific areas. For information, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com or call 815-758-7756.
- The Lincoln Inn at Faranda’s, 302 Grove St., will serve an Easter brunch from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 20. Brunch includes prime rib, made-to-order omelets, quiche and a chocolate fountain. The brunch costs $42.99 for adults, $30.99 for children ages 4 to 12, and is free for children ages 3 and younger. Reservations are required. To RSVP, visit farandas.com or call 815-981-3304.
- The Teen Glow-in-the-Dark Egg Hunt is set for 8 p.m. April 23 at Hopkins Park. Teens ages 11 to 18 can hunt for glow-in-the-dark eggs as individuals or teams of four. Registration is required and due by April 22. The registration fee is $5 for residents or $6 for nonresidents. Teams of four cost $18 for residents or $23 for nonresidents. For information, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com or call 815-758-7756.
- Grace Free Lutheran Church will host its inaugural Easter egg hunt at 2 p.m. April 12 in Lions Park, 700 W. Taylor St. The free event is open to the public and will feature 1,000 eggs filled with candy, toys and golden eggs with larger prizes. The event is sponsored by Thrivent. Easter Sunday services at the church, 1121 South First St., DeKalb, will start at 10 a.m. April 10, with a continental breakfast at 9 a.m.
Sycamore
- The Sycamore Park District will host a Breakfast with the Easter Bunny event from 7:30 to 9:15 a.m. April 19 at the Sycamore Park District Community Center, 480 Airport Road. Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, eggs, coffee and juice. Children will receive a take-home craft while supplies last. Registration is encouraged and costs $10 for residents and $11 for nonresidents. The registration deadline is April 12. To register, visit the community center service desk or call 815-895-3365. Tickets also are available at the door for $12. For information, visit sycparks.org/breakfast-with-the-bunny.
- Blumen Gardens, 403 Edward St., will host a free public egg hunt at 11 a.m. April 12. Participants are encouraged to bring their own Easter baskets. In the event of inclement weather, the hunt will be moved inside. Registration is required; visit blumengardens.com.
- Hy-Vee, 2700 DeKalb Ave., will host a Breakfast with the Easter Bunny event from 8 to 11 a.m. April 12. Coloring pages will be provided. The meal costs $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and younger.
Sandwich
- The Sandwich Fire Protection District, 310 E. Railroad St., will be visited by the Easter Bunny at 11 a.m. April 6. Attendees can take pictures with the Easter Bunny, explore the fire station and collect Easter eggs.
- The Sandwich Spring Egg Hunt is scheduled from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. April 19 at Knights Park, 1001 N. Latham St. Attendees will be separated into age groups to hunt for eggs. Participants also can get their picture taken with the Easter Bunny. Children must be accompanied by an adult and limited to eight eggs. The hunt will be held regardless of the weather. For information, visit sandwichparkdistrict.org.
Genoa
- The Genoa Park District will host a free Easter Egg Hunt beginning at 10 a.m. April 12 at Chamberlain Park, 400 E. Second St. Children will be separated into age groups to fill their Easter baskets with eggs and special prizes. Attendees also can meet the Easter Bunny. For information, visit genoaparkdistrict.com/special-events.
- The Kishwaukee Valley Wanderers Eggapalooza will take place on April 26. The fourth annual Genoa Area Challenging Spring Egg Hunt is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at Carroll Memorial Park, 100 Madison St, and continue for several days until most of the eggs are found. They will be hidden around the park, the River Run Disc Golf Course and the surrounding paths. The eggs contain chips that participants can exchange for prizes. For information, visit dekalbcountycvb.com/dccvb-event/egg-apalooza.
- The Genoa Park District will hold a Tween Flashlight Egg Hunt at 8 p.m. April 17 at Chamberlain Park, 400 E. Second St. Children ages 10 to 15 can hunt for candy- and prize-filled eggs. Attendees are encouraged to bring a flashlight. The event costs $5 for residents and $6 for nonresidents. Registration is required; visit genoaparkdistrict.com/online-registration.
Shabbona
- The second annual Shabbona Easter Egg Hunt begins at 10 a.m. April 19 at Prairie Crossing, 409 W. Comanche Ave. Children can meet the Easter Bunny and enter for a chance to win an Easter basket. For information, visit dekalbcountycvb.com/dccvb-event/2025-easter-egg-hunt.
Cortland
- The Cortland Easter Egg Hunt, sponsored by the Cortland Lions Club, is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. April 18 at Cortland Community Park, 70. S. Llanos St. The event features games, crafts, photos with the Easter Bunny, food and a sensory egg hunt. Egg hunts begin at 6:35 p.m. and will be divided into age groups. For information, visit dekalbcountycvb.com/dccvb-event/cortland-easter-egg-hunt-2025.