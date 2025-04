The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce celebrating Artifex Studio's opening (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently celebrates the opening of Artifex Studio’s new storefront and welcomed it to the Chamber’s membership.

Chamber staff, community and board members and ambassadors celebrated the opening and joining the Chamber with a ribbon-cutting March 28.

Artifex Studio, 235 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, is a gallery and studio featuring sculptures and oil paintings created by artist Elisa R. Boughner.

For information, visit boughnerart.com or call 847-657-8140.