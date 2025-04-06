Reality Bytes Student Film Festival to spotlight international films in DeKalb

DeKALB – The return of the Reality Bytes Student Film Festival on April 15 and 16 in DeKalb will feature more than 20 different international films, organizers said.

With genres running the gambit from comedies and dramas, to animations and documentaries, organizers said there’s bound to be something for everyone to enjoy.

Northern Illinois University’s Communications Department will host its annual Reality Bytes Student Film Festival from 6:30 to 8 p.m. April 15 at NIU’s Cole Hall, 270 University Circle, and again from 7 to 10 p.m. April 16 at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second Street.

Attendance is free but tickets to the films are required in advance. For more information, visit www.realitybytes.niu.edu.

New this year, the Egyptian Theatre will host film screenings for one of two nights, Sergio Acosta, one of the film festival’s student directors, said.

“We are trying to innovate how we present ourselves,” Acosta said. “We are working on ways to make the presentation itself more appealing, more closer to the brand that we want to portray to the public so they recognize us. So, I think that we are going to try to make this year’s Reality Bytes at the Egyptian something special so people can remember.”

Planning for the film festival has been in the works since October, organizers said.

Acosta said he’s glad he’s become more involved with the event this year.

“I love cinema,” he said. “That’s my passion. Although I’m a business administrator major, I love business as well but I love the business of film. I have done various short films in the past just very simple, nothing too crazy. But I really love the art of cinema and the meaning and the purpose that it has more beyond just pure entertainment.”

Acosta said he’s excited for spectators to see what the film festival has to offer.

All festival entries are short films.

“The maximum amount of time a short film can be to qualify for the festival is 30 minutes,” Acosta said. “We’re going to show one documentary with almost that length. All the other films are less than that.”

The festival’s lineup will include almost two-dozen films from students around the globe, including Asia, Europe, South America and North America.

Film submissions will be reviewed and judged as part of the event.

Organizers said there’s two round of judges comprised of mainly alumni and professors.

Winners are given consideration for honors and recognition in up to four categories, including narrative, documentary, high school and animation.

If there’s anything spectators take away from the experience, Acosta said he hopes people take a moment to pause and take stock.

“Film is that opportunity to reflect and some of the topics that will be showcased are very, very important topics,” Acosta said. “But at the end of the day, hopefully, they will make us make a little bit more sense of our lives. And I think that’s the purpose of film.”