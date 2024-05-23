NuEra Cannabis hopes to cast new era for marijuana in DeKalb: ‘Loud and proud’

Joe Degand, brand agent in charge at nuEra cannabis dispensary, talks Thursday, May 23, 2024, about some of the products available at the new business in DeKalb. Thursday was opening day for the dispensary which is located at 818 West Lincoln Highway, in the Junction Shopping Center. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – This week marked the start of a new era in cannabis for the city of DeKalb with the opening of its second dispensary.

The grand opening of NuEra Cannabis’ DeKalb dispensary was met with an assortment of fanfare Thursday.

NuEra Cannabis district manager Ashley Camden said it means a great deal to her and her team to have their doors open at last.

“It’s very much about placing our footprint in as many areas that we can and providing the education, the customer service and being able to answer questions anyone may have about cannabis to, again, break that stigma about their particular perspective about what we are and who we are.”

As part of the festivities, Chicago Bears legend Jim McMahon was expected to sign autographs and appear at a ribbon cutting at 5:15 p.m. McMahon is expected to be on hand to meet fans until 7:30 p.m., according to a news release. McMahon played quarterback for the 1985 Super Bowl champions. He also is a brand founder for Revenant cannabis, according to NuEra.

The dispensary also was prepared to offer Memorial Day Weekend discounts to patrons who dropped in.

Ezra Miner, (right) a budtender at nuEra cannabis dispensary, talks to customer Emma Ingram, from DeKalb, Thursday, May 23, 2024, about some of the products offered at the new business in DeKalb. Thursday was opening day for the dispensary which is located at 818 West Lincoln Highway, in the Junction Shopping Center.

DeKalb resident Evan Lewis said he likes the idea of having two dispensaries in town. He said he’s glad he didn’t have to travel out of his way to get to another dispensary.

“It makes it more accessible,” Lewis said.

Camden said it is easy to separate NuEra from the competition.

“NuEra is loud and proud,” Camden said. “We are very much colorful. Our accessory assortment, our agents. We love the authenticity of our team and each of its members. We have the high level of customer service, but we love that our culture is very important to us. Being very inclusive, very diverse, very fun. Just being unique.”

NuEra Cannabis general manager Laquetta Neal echoed that sentiment.

“It’s funky,” Neal said. “We’re really the new era.”

It’s second of two recreational dispensaries now operating in DeKalb and DeKalb County. Excelleaf opened at 305 E. Locust St. in downtown DeKalb in November.

Camden said she looks forward to working with patrons to hook them up with the best deals possible.

DeKalb resident Amber Shanks was exiting the dispensary after having purchased cannabis flower and pre-rolls. Shanks said she is glad she gave NuEra a shot.

“They seem to have a higher THC content here than the other [dispensary] over there,” Shanks said.

Shanks said she believes having two dispensaries in town is beneficial.

“It’s good to have competition,” Shanks said.

NuEra was awarded a $25,000 grant from the city of DeKalb in March to help offset costs for building facade improvements.

Camden said it’s clear that people have been longing for the dispensary to open.

“People are very excited,” Camden said. “I think they’ve been very eager for us to open.”

Neal shared that sentiment.

“We had customers out here at 10,” Neal said.