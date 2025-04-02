Election 2025 results: Cortland mayor

The race for the next Mayor of Cortland is a contested one, with incumbent Mark Pietrowski (left) facing off against opponent Douglas Corson (right) on April 1, 2025. (Shaw Local News Network)

CORTLAND – Incumbent Mark Pietrowski has taken the lead as he seeks reelection as Cortland Mayor against challenger Douglas Corson, early Election Day results showed Tuesday night.

Polling places closed at 7 p.m. and results have been posted by the DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder’s Office. Vote tallies won’t be certified for two weeks, however. And mail-in ballots postmarked by Tuesday also still will need counting.

As of 9:54 p.m., Pietrowski was up with 455 votes, to Corson’s 293 votes, with all precincts fully reporting.

In a brief Facebook post on his campaign page about 9:15 p.m., Pietrowski thanked constituents.

“Thank you all for the wonderful support!” Pietrowski said.

Also elected by Cortland voters Tuesday were three township trustees, if unofficial results hold. The top vote-getter was Randi Olson with 417 votes, followed by Michael Siewierski with 395 votes and Victoria Haier following close behind with 393 votes.

Pietrowski, 42, has been Cortland Mayor since 2021. He previously served as a Democrat on the DeKalb County Board in 2012 and served as board Chairman from 2014 to 2020.

Corson, 52, served on the Cortland town board in 2019 to 2023 but is not currently in a publicly elected office.

Corson, a Republican, works for Corson Construction. Pietrowski works as the Director of Student Success and Advising for College of Engineering and Engineering Technology at Northern Illinois University.

This story was updated at 9:55 p.m. on April 1, 2025. Check back for updates.