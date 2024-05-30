Nearly 4 dozen displaced in DeKalb Husky Ridge apartments fire

A DeKalb fire engine deploys a ladder truck as a firefighter scales upwards to reach the roof where the worst of the smoke swelled as crews responded to a structure fire at a Husky Ridge apartment complex in the 800 block of Kimberly Drive, DeKalb, on Wednesday evening, May 29, 2024. (Kelsey Rettke)

DeKALB – Dozens of DeKalb residents were temporarily displaced Wednesday night as crews worked to battle a fire that broke out in a three-story apartment complex on Kimberly Drive on the city’s north side.

Onlookers and passersby huddled across the street from the building around 8 p.m. Wednesday at 809 Kimberly Drive, Husky Ridge apartments, to watch as firefighters from eight different agencies responded to the structure fire. No flames were visible as of about 8 p.m., though thick smoke wafted through the air, hanging heavy on the block below.

The building appeared to have sustained significant fire damage concentrated at two rear-facing units. Neighboring units likely sustained water damage, authorities said.

DeKalb Fire Chief Mike Thomas said crews responded to a 911 call after 6 p.m. and saw flames coming from the building and an evacuation already in progress. Officials said they counted about 43 residents were displaced.

“The initial size up was there was fire on two balconies and that they thought it got into the attic,” Thomas said. “It did.”

No injuries had been reported as of 8:30 p.m. Some pets also were inside the building at the time of the fire, Thomas said, adding he did not know how many.

The building is owned by LKI Residential Properties Corp, according to DeKalb County property records. The building’s owner, who gathered with residents Wednesday night, told Shaw Local News Network that no one was injured because the building’s inhabitants got alerted quickly to the fire.

Authorities did not know as of 8:30 p.m. what had started the fire, Thomas said.

DeKalb’s primary fire station, Fire Station No. 1 on Pine Street, responded first to the structure fire, Thomas said. The department called in a general alarm for mutual aid. Crews from Sycamore, Genoa-Kingston, Maple Park, Rochelle, Elburn and Cortland fire agencies responded, along with DeKalb city, county and Northern Illinois University police.

Authorities from Nicor, ComEd and The American Red Cross also responded to help assist displaced residents, Thomas said.

Surrounding roadways and intersections were temporarily blocked off from traffic Wednesday night so authorities could make room for emergency vehicles. A citywide emergency alert sent at 7:48 p.m. Wednesday warned DeKalb residents to avoid portions of Normal, West Hillcrest and Blackhawk roads, and Kimberly and Edgebrook drives.

A second alert sent at 10:20 p.m. announced all roadways were clear except Kimberly Drive, according to the city update which asked residents to remain away from the road.

Thomas said residents would not be able to return to the building Wednesday night.

“There will be quite a bit of damage for sure,” Thomas said.

This is a developing story which will be updated.