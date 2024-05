The Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce celebrating the Kishwaukee Valley Heritage Society Museum's caboose renovation with a ribbon-cutting (Photo provided by the Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce )

GENOA – The Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the Kishwaukee Valley Heritage Society Museum’s 1950s caboose renovation.

The Chamber celebrated the caboose’s restoration with a ribbon-cutting May 22, according to a news release. The museum and caboose, 622 Park Ave., Genoa, is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and from 2 to 4 p.m. the second Sunday of every month.