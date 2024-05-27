DeKalb police welcome K-9 Ronin with help from Brian Bemis Toyota

DeKalb Police Department officers, K9 Ronin, and Brian Bemis Toyota of DeKalb employees (Photo provided by Brian Bemis Toyota of DeKalb )

DeKALB – The DeKalb Police Department has a new police officer – K-9 Ronin – who was welcomed into the department through a donation by Brian Bemis Toyota of DeKalb.

Ronin will be partnered with DeKalb police Sgt. Steven Parsons.

Ronin’s arrival in DeKalb was made possible through the dealership’s donation to K-9 Strong, a nonprofit that provides safety and training equipment to law enforcement agencies.

Ronin will succeed Drax, Parsons’ late K-9 partner who died in May 2023 after a medical illness.

”We are honored to contribute to the vital work of law enforcement agencies in ensuring the safety and security of our communities,” Amy Bemis said in a news release. “This donation underscores our commitment to supporting law enforcement personnel and strengthening the vital partnership between police departments and the communities they serve.”

Brian Bemis Toyota of DeKalb is a car dealership that has been helping customers with their automotive needs since 1985.