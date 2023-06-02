DeKalb Police Department mourns death of K-9 Drax

DeKALB – K-9 Drax, a beloved member of the DeKalb Police Department’s law enforcement family, died Wednesday after succumbing to a medical issue, according to an announcement by the police department.

Drax’s death came despite the efforts of veterinary professionals to try to save him, according to a Thursday social media post.

“Drax and his dedicated handler, Sergeant Parsons formed an inseparable team, working tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of our community,” the department’s post reads.

DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd was not immediately available for comment.

Drax was sworn into duty for DeKalb police on Dec. 3, 2021 and since then, he and his handler, officer Steven Parsons, worked together to keep the community safe, the social media post reads.

The department expressed gratitude to veterinary professionals who they said provided compassionate care to Drax in his final hours.

“The loss of K-9 Drax has left a void in our department, and our thoughts and condolences go out to Sergeant Parsons and all those who had the privilege of working alongside him,” the announcement reads.

A memorial will be announced and held in memory of K-9 Drax at a later date.