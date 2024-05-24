DeKalb breaks ground on 4th fire station

Fire Chief Mike Thomas (second from left) is seen raising a shovel Friday, May 24, 2024, during a groundbreaking ceremony for the city's fourth fire station at 1130 S. Malta Road, DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – The city of DeKalb and its fire department broke ground Friday on a fourth fire station, bringing emergency responders closer to an end of town that will see lots of growth in the years to come, city officials said.

The project is planned for the city’s southwest side on a 1-acre property at 1130 S. Malta Road, located at the north end of the Schnucks subdivision.

Mayor Cohen Barnes said he’s excited to see how a fourth fire station will bring equity to the city.

Mayor Cohen Barnes (right) gives remarks Friday, May 24, 2024, during a groundbreaking for the fourth fire station planned at 1130 S. Malta Road, DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

“This fourth fire station now allows us to be able to provide the coverage that we need … throughout our entire community, so when people dial 911, they’re going to receive a response like you would anywhere in our community,” Barnes said.

The city has said the preliminary cost to finance a fourth fire station is a little more than $4 million.

The city intends to pay for the facility’s construction using a general obligation bond, officials said. In addition, the staffing and pension costs would be covered by the city’s general fund and the ground emergency medical transportation fund.

Sixth Ward Alderman Mike Verbic said he’s looking forward to welcoming the fourth fire station to Ward 6.

Sixth Ward Alderman Mike Verbic gives remarks Friday, May 24, 2024, during a groundbreaking for the fourth fire station planned at 1130 S. Malta Road, DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

“We really look forward to you being here in, of course, Ward 6,” Verbic said. “(We’re) very, very interested in every minute. Every minute can mean life and death. Knowing that you’re here now – not that we ever had to wait too long – but it’s good to know that you’re in the neighborhood and here to continue taking care of us.”

Barnes heaped praise on the City Council for having the wherewithal to be forward-thinking with all the development going on the south side of town.

“There are hundreds and hundreds and eventually thousands of people that are going to live there,” Barnes said. “And this fire station is going to help us be able to provide coverage for that as well, which from a first-responder perspective, that is exactly what you live for, what your job’s about. So I’m super pleased about that.”

The city has said it anticipates a fourth fire station would be move-in ready by January 2025.

Fire Chief Mike Thomas gave kudos to project leaders for moving the process along.

“We look forward to getting this rolling,” Thomas said.