Indian Creek’s Milostan throws no-hitter, Sycamore tops Kaneland: Wednesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Baseball

Indian Creek 10, Earlville 0 (5 inn.): At Shabbona, Derrick Milostan tossed a five-inning no-hitter to lead the Timberwolves to a Little Ten Conference win. Milostan faced three over the minimum while striking out six for IC (3-12, 3-3).

Kason Murray drove in four runs, including a two-run home run. Milostan also homered for the Timberwolves.

Sycamore 12, Kaneland 10: At Maple Park, a wild contest between two Interstate Eight rivals went to the Spartans on sixth inning RBIs from Collin Severson and Tyler Townsend.

Teague Hallahan led the offense for Sycamore with three RBIs. Severson, Kyle Prebil, Kyle Hartmann and Davis Collie had a pair of RBIs for the Spartans (15-1, 7-1). Matthew Brunscheen, Parker Violett and Zach Konrad all had two RBIs for Kaneland (12-5, 7-1).

Newark 12, Hiawatha 7: At Kirkland, a seven-run fourth inning from the Norsemen broke the game open and created too much of a hole for the Hawks to dig out of.

Blake Wiegartz, Zac Edwards, and Tim Pruitt drove in two runs apiece for Hiawatha (2-11, 0-6 in the LTC).

Genoa-Kingston 10, Winnebago 0 (6 inn.): At Winnebago, Nick Cantrell did it at the plate and on the mound for the Cogs as they rolled in a Big Northern Conference contest.

At the plate he doubled and drove in three runs to lead the offense for GK (6-15, 5-6). On the mound, he went the distance, allowing three hits and striking out six.

Softball

Winnebago 15, Genoa-Kingston 4 (5 inn.): At Winnebago, the Indians scored 12 times in the fourth inning to blow the game open. Brooklynn Ordlock, Faith Thompson, Kiarah Mitchell and Reagan Tomlinson had RBIs for G-K (12-8, 4-5 in the BNC).

Sycamore 13, Morris 3 (5 inn.): At Sycamore, Kaitlyn Williams paced the Spartans offense with a three-hit, three-RBI day as the hosts rolled in an Interstate Eight contest. Ema Durst and Keera Trautvetter drove in two runs each, and Addison Dierschow struck out four for Sycamore (16-2, 4-1).

Kaneland 9, La Salle-Peru 4 (9 inn.): At Peru, once they got into extra innings, the Knights offense erupted for five runs to take the Interstate Eight contest. Brynn Woods went all nine innings for the Raiders, striking out 17. Angelina Campise led the offense with three RBIs for Kaneland (8-8-1, 4-2).

Indian Creek 4, Earlville 1: At Shabbona, Taylor Hulmes went the distance in the circle for the Timberwolves. She struck out nine and allowed only one hit as IC improved to 7-8 on the season and 3-3 in the Little Ten. McKenzie Greer and Ellie Phipps had RBIs for the Timberwolves.

Newark 23, Hiawatha 0 (3 inn.): At Kirkland, the Norsemen scored 14 times in the second inning to beat the Hawks in a Little Ten Conference contest.

Girls soccer

Kaneland 3, Morris 0: At Maple Park. the Knights stayed on top of the Interstate Eight with a win over Morris. Hannah Boyer scored twice and Erin Doucette added a goal for Kaneland (9-5, 6-0).

Sycamore 6, Ottawa 0: At Sycamore, Cortni Kruizenga scored twice to lead the Spartans to the Interstate Eight win. Anya Berry, Jaycie Funderburg ,Taylor Zemanek and Izzie Segretti also scored for Sycamore (9-6, 7-1).

Dekalb 2, Harlem 2: At Machesney Park, the Barbs and Huskies played to a draw in a nonconference contest.

Boys tennis

Sycamore 3, Marmion Academy 2: At Aurora, the Spartans swept doubles to take the match from the Cadets. Liam Kerbel and Alex Jenkin, Jonathan Locascio and Joe Culotta, and John Riley and Luke Curtis all won their doubles matches.