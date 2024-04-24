Cole Latimer leads DeKalb to baseball win: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Tuesday

Baseball

DeKalb 9, Waubonsie Valley 5: Cole Latimer went 3 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs in a DuPage Valley Conference victory.

Ben Nunez had two RBIs. Maddux Clarence struck out three through six innings on the mound.

Mendota 12, Hinckley-Big Rock 4: Jacob Orin, Joe Bazan and Mckinley Shelton each drove in a run, but the Royals fell in nonconference play.

Byron 18, Genoa-Kingston 6: At Genoa, Tristan Swenson drove in four runs, but the Cogs fell in Big Northern Conference action.

Newark 7, Hiawatha 5: At Newark, the Hawks fell short in a Little Ten Conference matchup.

Softball

North Boone 13, Genoa-Kingston 0: At Genoa, the Cogs couldn’t were shut out in Big Northern Conference play.

Newark 16, Hiawatha 1: At Newark, the Hawks fell early and couldn’t come back in Little Ten Conference action.

Waubonsie Valley 14, DeKalb 2 (5 inn.): Maddie Hallaron drove in a run, but the Barbs fell in a DuPage Valley Conference matchup.

Girls soccer

Genoa-Kingston 4, Rockford Lutheran 0: Sam Wendt scored twice to lead the Cogs to a Big Northern Conference victory.

Zoe Nieves and Sophie Zaccard scored a goal each.

Boys tennis

Sycamore 5, Kaneland 0: The Spartans swept at singles and doubles for an Interstate 8 Conference win.

At singles, Steven Chen (No. 1) won both sets 6-1 and Regan Ni (No. 2) won 6-2, 6-1. At doubles, Liam Kerbel and Alex Jenkin (No. 1) won both sets 6-0, Jonathan Locascio and Joe Culotta (No. 2) won both sets 6-0 and Javi Lopez and John Riley (No. 3) won both sets 6-0.