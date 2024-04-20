Layla Janisch wins twice for Sycamore: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Friday

Girls track

Sequoit Shahbazian Invitational: At Antioch, Sycamore took seventh in the 10-team field with 40.5 points in a meet won by Antioch with 112 points.

Layla Janisch won the 800 meters in 2:29.46 and the 1,600 in a personal best 5:34.97. Alyssa Stacy took second in the 100 in 13.28 seconds and was third in the 200 in 28.68.

Landers-Looms Invitational: At Oregon, Genoa-Kingston was fourth in the 12-team field while Indian Creek was 10th.

Addison Vicary won the high jump, clearing a personal best 1.55 meters. Freshman Natasha Bianchi took third in the 100 (13.26), second in the 200 (27.77) and third in the long jump (5.08) for Genoa-Kingston. Freshman Gracie Zapatka finished the 1,600 in 6:07.48 to take second, while Emma James set a personal record with a 12:51.51 in the 3,200 to take second. The 4x100 relay of Bianchi, Faith Johnson, Haley Oranger and Ava Hardy took second in 52.49.

For Indian Creek, freshman Ally Keilman set a PR in the 100 hurdles in 17.76 to take second with teammate Cheyenne Fay third in 17.77.

Fulton won with 145 points, G-K finished with 77 and Indian Creek notched 17.

Megan Sporny Invitational: At West Aurora, Kaneland finished with 85 points to take third behind Yorkville (164) and the hosts (143).

Sophomore Danielle Bower won the 3,200 in a personal best 12:31.49, while Olivia Pastovich won the 100 hurdles in a season best 17.4. Pastovich also won the 300 hurdles in 50.51. Olivia D’Ecosto cleared 9.2 meters in the shot put for the win.

Plano Field of Dreams: At Plano, Hinckley-Big Rock was eighth in the nine-team field with 28.5 points. La Salle-Peru won with 151.5 points.

Evelyn Lauer was third in the discus with a toss of 24.61 meters.

Boys track

Plano Field of Dreams: At Plano, Hinckley-Big Rock took sixth with 27 points in the nine-team field. Plano won with 215.

Alex Cansanas was second in the high jump, clearing 1.72 meters.

Prep baseball

Naperville North 15, DeKalb 3: At DeKalb, the Huskies prevented the Barbs from picking up the DVC sweep in the continuation of a suspended game from Thursday.

Play started Friday with runners at second and third and no outs in the top of the third for Naperville North, and the Huskies ended up plating five runs to open up an 8-2 lead. They also scored five in the top of the seventh.

Nik Nelson scored twice, Cole Latimer drove in two runs and five different Barbs (13-5, 4-2) had a hit.

Kaneland 8, Rochelle 0: At Maple Park, Alex Schieffer went the distance in the five-hitter, striking out five and walking three.

Zach Konrad had a home run for the Knights (11-3, 6-0 Interstate 8), who had eight hits and benefited from six Rochelle errors. Parker Violett had three hits, scored twice and drove in three runs. Tom Thill had a pair of hits and scored twice.

Marengo 12, Hinckley-Big Rock 0: At Marengo, the Royals committed seven errors in the nonconference loss.

H-BR (9-5) had three hits in the game, including a double by Martin Ledbetter.

Hiawatha 8, Alden-Hebron 3: At Kirkland, the Hawks picked up the nonconference win.

Stillman Valley 6, Genoa-Kingston 0: At Stillman Valley, Nick Cantrell had a double in the Big Northern Conference loss for the Cogs.

Prep softball

Hiawatha 15, Alden-Hebron 5: At Kirkland, Nelly Delvalle hit a walk-off double in the bottom of the fifth to secure the run-rule win for the Hawks (3-6)

Delvalle was 2 for 3 with two walks, three runs and an RBI. Britton Quigley had three hits and Brielle Molloy and Madison Krumweide had two hits each. Malia Hampton had a home run.

East Moline 10, Kaneland 2: At Washington, the Knights (5-6-1) lost a five-inning tournament game.

Kaneland had three hits in the game and scored two runs in the bottom of the first - one on a fielder’s choice by Brynn Woods and the other on an error - for a 2-0 lead.

Pontiac 4, Kaneland 3: At Washington, the Knights (5-7-1) dropped the six-inning tournament game.

Bella Gradus had two hits and an RBI in the loss.