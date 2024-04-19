Five Spartans score in Sycamore’s win: Thursday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Softball

Metea Valley 14, DeKalb 2 (5 inn.): At DeKalb, the visiting Mustangs scored in every inning including six in the top of the fifth to take the down Barbs in a DuPage Valley Conference contest. Izzy Aranda tripled and drove in a run and Ayla Baty-Gould added an RBI for DeKalb (2-10).

Girls Soccer

Stillman Valley 4, Genoa-Kingston 1: At Stillman Valley, Sam Wendt scored on an assist from Miranda Flores as the Cogs fell in a Big Northern Conference contest. Maddie Swanson had 10 saves for GK (8-4-2, 3-2).

Sycamore 5, Marengo 0: At Sycamore, five different players scored as the Spartans rolled in a nonconference contest. Jaycie Funderburg, Cortni Kruizenga, Izzie Segreti, Kate Elsner and Addison Rodriguez scored for Sycamore (7-6).

Aurora Central Catholic 5, Hinckley-Big Rock 0: At Aurora, the Royals dropped to 1-6-1 overall with the nonconference loss.