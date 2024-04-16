DeKalb husband, wife plead guilty in 2020 shooting in exchange for expected testimony in co-defendants’ trial

Katrina Edwards, 39, of DeKalb, pleads guilty Monday, April 15, 2024, to one count of aggravated battery, a Class X felony. Part of a plea deal agreed upon by prosecutors and accepted by Circuit Court Judge Philip Montgomery, she will be sentenced to 6 years in prison if she testifies in an upcoming trial expected for two of her co-defendants in the July 4, 2020 fatal shooting of Chrishun Keeler-Tyus. Katrina pleaded in front of Montgomery with her defense lawyer Melanie Fialkowski (right) at the DeKalb County Courthouse, 133 W. State St. in Sycamore. She was originally charged with first-degree murder. (Kelsey Rettke)

SYCAMORE – One week before a DeKalb husband and wife were expected to stand trial for murder together, they pleaded guilty to their role in a 2020 fatal shooting at a gas station in exchange for testifying in the trial of two other co-defendants.

Accepting their guilty pleas Monday, Circuit Court Judge Philip Montgomery told Katrina and Jimmy Edwards their sentences and plea deal will be finalized only after they have testified under oath during a joint trial set for two others, including Jimmy Edwards’ brother, expected in May.

“All you’ve got to remember, Mrs. Edwards, is tell the truth, OK?” Montgomery said to Katrina Edwards.

“Yes, sir,” Katrina Edwards said in reply, as she sat next to her defense lawyer, Melanie Fialkowski, inside the courtroom in Sycamore.

It’s been almost four years since Katrina Edwards, now 39, and her husband, Jimmy Edwards, now 36, were arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the killing of 29-year-old Chrishun Keeler-Tyus, who was shot to death July 4, 2020, at a FasMart gas station in the 900 block of South Fourth Street, while his young children were in the car, according to court records.

The two pleaded to lesser charges Monday as part of a deal agreed upon by their defense lawyers and prosecutors with the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office.

If the couple gives truthful testimony in an upcoming trial of their two co-defendants – Jimmy Edwards’ brother, Emanuel Edwards, and another man, Esaiah Escamilla, who prosecutors allege fired the gun – they will be sentenced as part of the deal by Montgomery, the judge said during Monday’s hearing.

Katrina Edwards is expected to get 6 years in prison and her husband sentenced to 18.

“So if you testify truthfully, that’s the deal you get,” Montgomery said to Jimmy Edwards.

Each Edwards was brought in separately to Montgomery’s courtroom from where they’ve been held in custody at the DeKalb County Jail since their July 2020 arrests. Montgomery also revoked the couple’s bonds Monday. Jimmy Edwards had been held on a $1 million bond, and his wife on $750,000, according to court records.

The two initially were charged with first-degree murder, a Class M felony that carries a potential life sentence if convicted.

In December, Katrina Edwards previously rejected prosecutors’ former plea offer in favor of a jury trial.

On Monday, however, Katrina Edwards pleaded guilty to Class X aggravated battery. If she testifies as expected, Montgomery will sentence her to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, he said. She’ll have to serve at least 85% of that sentence and three years of mandatory supervised release. It’s expected that she will get credit for the time she’s been in custody so far.

Jimmy Edwards pleaded guilty to Class X armed violence. If he testifies as expected, Montgomery will sentence Jimmy to 18 years in prison. He would have to serve at least 50% of that and also 18 months of mandatory supervised release.

The Edwards couple is expected to appear for a status hearing at 10 a.m. May 15. A combined jury trial for Escamilla and Emanuel Edwards is expected to begin the week of May 6, according to court records.

Emanuel Edwards and Escamilla also are charged with first-degree murder.

Each person is represented by a different lawyer to dissuade from any potential conflict of interest, according to court records. Jimmy Edwards is represented by Yorkville-based defense attorney Andrew Nickel. Escamilla is represented by Sycamore defense attorney Brian Irwin, and Emanuel Edwards is represented by Robert Carlson of the DeKalb County Public Defender’s Office.

DeKalb police have said the fatal shooting happened after Katrina Edwards got into an argument with Keeler-Tyus, called her husband, who then called several other family members, who arrived at the gas station and moments later Keeler-Tyus and his girlfriend were shot.

“[Jimmy] had contacted his brother who was riding with Escamilla and told them to come to the gas station,” lead prosecutor Scott Schwertley said.

When Jimmy arrived, he also argued with Keeler-Tyus, but backed away as a black Dodge Avenger arrived, Schwertley alleged. Emanuel Edwards allegedly drove the vehicle with Escamilla in the front passenger seat, carrying a gun, according to court records.

The vehicle pulled toward Keeler-Tyus, Escamilla allegedly leaned out the passenger side window and fired the gun, Schwertley said.

Keeler-Tyus – who police said had been heading to the beach for a holiday outing with his loved ones – died from his wounds at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital, police said.

“Are you guilty?” Montgomery said in question to Katrina Edwards. “Did you do this?”

“Yes, sir,” Katrina Edwards said in reply after she looked to her lawyer for direction.