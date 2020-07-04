Update: one dead after Fourth of July double shooting in DeKalb Saturday

DeKalb police responded to a shooting at the Fasmart on the 900 block of South Fourth Street about 2 p.m. Saturday. (Eddie Carifio)

DeKALB – A 29-year-old man is dead after a double shooting on the Fourth of July holiday Saturday, according to DeKalb police.

DeKalb Acting Police Chief Bob Redel said Sunday police are not yet releasing other identifying information about the man, who died from gunshot wounds at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital on Saturday. The second gunshot victim did not receive life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

Around 1:50 p.m. Saturday, DeKalb police responded to a reported shooting in the parking lot of the Fasmart on the 900 block of South Fourth Street.

When police arrived, they discovered two people were shot during the incident, Sgt. Paul Mott said on the scene Saturday.

He said the shooting occurred in the parking of the Fasmart and did not have anything to do with the business, and the shooter is still at large.

Mott said he didn’t know how much of a threat the shooter posed to the community, but did say it wasn’t a random incident.

“It was something that happened in the parking lot here,” Mott said. “It wasn’t related to Fasmart at all.”

Police had Fourth Street southbound blocked off on Saturday afternoon.

The DeKalb County Major Case Squad is still investigating the incident, the release states, and police are asking anyone with information related to the shooting to call the department at 815-748-8400.