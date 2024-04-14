Sycamore holds off Stillman in softball pitchers’ duel: Saturday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

SOFTBALL

Sycamore 1-15, Stillman Valley 0-5: At Sycamore, Addison Armstrong doubled with two outs and scored on Brighton Snodgrass’ double for a win in the ninth inning of the opener.

Sycamore’s Addison Dierschow struck out 18 batters and allowed five hits for the win. Stillman Valley’s Kaelyn Williams pitched all 8 2/3 with seven strikeouts and eight hits.

Game 2 was a different story as Armstrong, Snodgrass, Addison McLaughlin and Bella Johnson all knocked in two runs apiece.

Sandwich 8, Genoa-Kingston 6: At Genoa, Jillian Freemon and Brooklyn Marks both drove in two runs as the Indians (9-2) defeated the Cogs in a nonconference game.

Peyton Dudzik pitched a complete game and allowed two earned runs for Sandwich. Jillian Ashley was 2 for 2 with an RBI and two runs.

Kiearah Mitchell had two RBIs to lead G-K. Emily Tryznka was 2 for 4 with two runs and Olivia Vasak and Brooklynn Odlock both had two hits and an RBI.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Ottawa Invitational: Dylan Hodges and Aidan Wyzard played huge roles as Sycamore won the overall combined team title at the flighted meet.

The Spartans won the combined with 201 points and took the A Flight with 118 points. DeKalb took fourth in the A Flight with 60 points.

Hodges ran legs on three winning relays and won the triple jump. Wyzard ran on two of the winning relays and won the long jump and took fourth in the 100 meters.

Hodges, Wyzard, Preston Picolotti and Burke Gautcher won the 4x100, while Hodges, Wyzard, Picolotti and Dylan Weides won the 4x200. Hodges, Devin Karda, Naif AlHarby and Matthew Rangel won the 4x400.

Sycamore’s Eli Crome won the 400 and was third in the 200, and Braedon Shaner won the pole vault.

DeKalb’s Jacob Barraza won the 1,600 and helped the Barbs win the 4x800 relay with Eduardo Castro, Chris Thunder and Nathan Tumminaro.

Other top Sycamore performances were Corey Goff (second, 1,600), Logan Jones (third, 3,200), Al Harby (fourth, 800) and the 4x800 relay of Goff, Karda, Jack Daskal and Nate Burgess, which was third.

DeKalb’s other top finishes were Jackson Pfaff (second, pole vault), Adam Allen (third, 110 high hurdles), and the 4x200 team of Jauharie Wilson, Cam Matthews, Isaiah Butler and Braylen Anderson, which took fourth.

Minooka Invitational: Kaneland was 10th out of 16 teams, led by third-place finishes from Ryan Moreno (pole vault) and David Valkanov (1,600).

Evan Olp was fourth in high jump, Evan Nosek was fifth in the 3,200 and the Knights took fourth in the 4x400 relay.

Rochelle Hub Relays: Sandwich’s Nate Hill, Kayden Page, Simeion Harris and Max Cryer won the 1,600 medley relay as the Indians took fifth in the meet with 52 points.

Hill, Harris, Page and Brodie Case were second in the 4x100. Harris, Page, Shaun Smith and Ayden Russell were second in the 4x400 relay.

Case took second in the 300 hurdles and Page was second in the triple jump, while Harris took third in the long jump.

BASEBALL

Sycamore 18-13, Woodstock North 8-8: At Sycamore, Will Klumpp was 4 for 4 with four RBIs as the Spartans (12-0) remained unbeaten with a sweep of the Thunder in a nonconference doubleheader.

Davis Collie was 3 for 3 with four RBIs in the opener, Kyle Hartmann was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and Kyle Prebil also knocked in two runs.

In the second game, Prebil homered and Hartmann and Dalton Rutherford each drove in two runs.

Kaneland 9, Oswego 4: At Oswego, Parker Violett and Dylan Borsyiewicz each had two hits and two RBIs as the Knights (8-3) beat the Panthers in nonconference action.

Jack Wituk also had two hits and an RBI. Brady Nied threw 4 1/3 scoreless innings of relief, striking out three.

Sandwich 11, Genoa-Kingston 0 (5 inn.): At Sandwich, Tyler Lissman knocked in three runs as the Indians (8-5) defeated the Cogs (3-12) in a nonconference game.

Braden Behringer and Nick Michalek combined for a one-hitter. Behringer was 2 for 3 with an RBI, Dino Barbanente was 2 for 2 with an RBI and Michalek drove in two runs. Jeffery Ashley was 2 for 3 and scored two runs.

GIRLS SOCCER

Kaneland 7, Oak Forest 0: At the Body Armor Soccer Series, Jade Schrader had two goals and three assists to lead the Knights to their victory.

Genoa-Kingston Tournament: Hinckley-Big Rock went 1-2 for the tournament with 1-0 losses against Westminster Christian and Rockford Christian.

The Royals beat Genoa-Kingston 6-0 in their other game with four goals from Anna Herrmann and two from Josie Rader, who also had an assist.

BOYS LACROSSE

Marian Central 10, Kaneland 9: At Woodstock, the Knights fell to the Hurricanes in their game.