Kaneland baseball scores late to beat L-P: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Wednesday, April 10

Baseball

Kaneland 4, La Salle-Peru 3: The Knights scored two late in the game to secure the Interstate 8 Conference win.

Parker Violett went 1 for 3 with an RBI, and Evan Ross struck out three through 4 1/3 innings pitched.

Softball

Sycamore 5, Ottawa 1: Faith Heil went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs to lead the Spartans to an Interstate 8 Conference victory.

Riley Schuller went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI, and Addison Dierschow got the win on the mound with seven strikeouts.

North Boone 3, Genoa-Kingston 1: Kiki Mitchell allowed two hits and struck out four, but the Cogs fell in Big Northern Conference action.

Morris 2, Kaneland 1: The Knights battled but fell short in Interstate 8 Conference play.

Girls soccer

Sycamore 9, Rochelle 0: Cortni Kruizenga scored two goals to lead the Spartans to an Interstate 8 Conference win.

Kate Elsner also scored two. Taylor Zemanek, Jaycie Funderburg, Izzie Segreti, Ty Clark and Grace Amptmann scored the other goals. Tayla Brannstrom got the shutout in net.

Richmond-Burton 8, Genoa-Kingston 0: At Genoa, the hosts fell early and couldn’t come back in nonconference play.

Boys tennis

Sycamore 5, Rochelle 0: The Spartans swept at singles and doubles to win in Interstate 8 Conference action.

At singles, Steven Chen (No. 1) won 6-1, 6-0 and Regan Ni (No. 2) won 6-2, 6-1. At dobules, Liam Kerbel and Alex Jenkin (No. 1) won both matches 6-0. Jonathan Locasio and Joe Culotta also won both matches 6-0. Javi Lopez and John Riley (No. 3) won 6-3, 6-0.

DeKalb 5, East Aurora 2: The Barbs swept at singles for a nonconference victory.

Matthew Williams (No. 1) won 6-1, 6-2 and Rylan Lottes (No. 2) won 6-1, 6-2. At doubles, Kameron Falk and Jahan Islam (No. 1) won 6-4, 2-6, 10-7, Marcos Zaylik and Ata Shakir (No. 2) won 6-1, 6-3 and Jonathan Zuniga and David Torres won both matches 6-4.

Boys lacrosse

Burlington Central 11, Kaneland 8: At Burlington, Garrett Wills scored four times, and Adam Leach, Brandon Parrilli, Grady Marler and Vincent Kruse had a goal each, but the Knights fell in nonconference action.