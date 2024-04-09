Cohen Barnes to seek reelection as DeKalb mayor in 2025

DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes speaks Oct. 10, 2023 at a ribbon cutting ceremony in DeKalb to celebrate the activation of two community solar installation projects. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – In a campaign announcement Tuesday, DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes said he’ll seek reelection in the city’s mayoral race on April 1, 2025.

Barnes, 54, a lifelong DeKalb resident, U.S. army veteran and local business owner, is the first known candidate to make a public announcement for the mayoral seat in the municipal election so far.

“Growing up in DeKalb, I have a deep love for our community and all who call DeKalb home,” Barnes said in a statement. “I went to public school here, I raised a family here, I’ve built a successful technology business right here in my hometown. DeKalb is a great place to live, work, study, and play. I am excited to continue as your mayor to further drive the progress we have seen for another 4 years. I have the experience, commitment, and work ethic to continue to move our community forward as I have for the last 3 years as mayor of the City of DeKalb.”

In his campaign announcement, Barnes touted work on city roads and bridges, economic growth DeKalb has recorded over the past three years, which also has brought new jobs, and work reducing property taxes for residents.

In early 2023, the city embarked on $5.6 million bridge replacements expected to be completed by the end of the summer. The North First Street bridge replacement reopened in December after delays on the project. Replacement of the Lucinda Avenue bridge was repeatedly postponed until the spring, now anticipated for a June completion.

Barnes has long been vocal about significant economic development on the city’s south side, including an Amazon distribution center, Kraft Heinz packaging facility, and expansion of Meta’s DeKalb Data Center.

A graduate of DeKalb High School, Kishwaukee College and Northern Illinois University and the President of SundogIT, Barnes also heralded his local ties to his hometown.

He lives in DeKalb with his wife of 31 years, Amy. They share two adult children, Hank, an Illinois National Guardsman who also served in Afghanistan and is studying at Illinois State University; and Maddie, an honor student studying aerospace engineering at Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia.

DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes applauds Monday, July 10, 2023, during the DeKalb City Council meeting after the council passed a resolution to enter into a redevelopment agreement with the Northern Illinois University Foundation for the development of the NIU Center for Greek Life at West Hillcrest Drive and Blackhawk Road. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

Among the priorities cited by Barnes should he win a second term as mayor include: improving economic development opportunities in DeKalb; enhancing the quality of life for residents; and ensuring an accountable and fiscally responsible city government.

“As a business owner and current mayor, I understand the nuances of managing and leading a successful, fiscally sound organization,” Barnes said in a statement. “Through good times and tough times, we must be responsible with our budget and to the taxpayer. Where some see challenges, I see opportunity and as mayor, I will continue to work as a community to move DeKalb forward together.”

Barnes’ mayoral bid comes in the wake of a failed run at an Illinois House of Representatives 76th District seat in the March 2024 primary.