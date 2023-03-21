DeKalb mayor calls for countywide property tax relief for area residents

Shaw Local July 2022 file photo – DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes addresses members of the press Thursday, July 7, 2022 at the construction site for Meta's DeKalb Data Center. Sen. Dick Durbin visited the area to tour the site owned by Meta, social media giant, Facebook's, parent company. Durbin's DeKalb stop was one of several planned in northern Illinois Thursday. (Megann Horstead)

“Because of all the economic development especially on the south end of town, taxing bodies have been able to receive more tax revenue, which means their budgets have increased. This is a perfect opportunity for us to work together to figure out how some of that money can be returned to the taxpayer in the form of a reduction of our tax rate.”

— DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes