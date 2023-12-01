First Street bridge in DeKalb reopens

The First Street bridge in DeKalb reopened to traffic Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. The bridge was originally set for a planned closure through August, but the project has seen several delays, DeKalb city officials said. (Kelsey Rettke)

DeKALB – After months of delays and detours, the new First Street bridge reopened to traffic in DeKalb Friday for the first time since the spring.

The bridge was originally set for a planned closure through August, but the project has seen several delays, officials said.

City Engineer Zac Gill said the detours were no longer posted as of Friday afternoon. Traffic could be seen coming and going across the bridge as of 4 p.m. Friday, though the sidewalks on both sides of the bridge remain closed, according to signage posted.

Gill said that when the city was projecting the bridge would be completed by mid-November, he pointed to a third-party utility company as the reason for the delay. It’s a reason the city has given for months when questioned about repeated delays.

“They then chose to pull off the job for over three weeks and did no work,” Gill said. “ComEd did no work. With the new line installed, they did not de-energize the existing line that was in the way and we obviously can’t work through an existing energized power line. So, we had to sit there and twiddle our thumbs until they decided to come back three weeks later.”

Gill said the bridge will only be open to vehicular traffic on the road itself.

“The walkways will not be open yet until we get the railings complete and tie in the other sidewalk and pathway,” he said. “Then, we will fold in the availability for pedestrians in the next week or two.”

Elsewhere on the city’s south side, improvements to Peace Road are anticipated to be completed by the end of next week, Dec. 8.

“They have another week or so of paving, and then they will have the roadway paving completed barring again any unforeseen things that come up again,” Gill said of the Peace Road work.

Gill acknowledged that the Peace Road project also faced a slight setback of its own.

Originally, the improvements to Peace Road were anticipated to be completed by the end of November, officials said.

“Getting asphalt down is what’s important,” he said. “The rest of the work can be done. It’s a lot less temperature sensitive and weather sensitive as they finish working with the signals, working with other backfilling behind the curve and other grading. It’ll continue to go a bit into the weather and receive some final treatment in the spring. But again, as long as we hold course here for the next week, we should be able to get all the asphalt on the road and prepare to turn that fully over to public traffic.”