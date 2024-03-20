Election 2024: Race for GOP, Democratic primaries in 76th Illinois House District

Candidates for the 76th District (from left) Murri Briel, Crystal Loughran, Carolyn Zasada, Liz Bishop and Cohen Barnes attend a candidate forum on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024 at Illinois Valley Community College in Oglesby. (Scott Anderson)

DeKALB – Northern Illinois voters cast their ballots Tuesday to choose among three Democrats and two Republicans for the next representative in the Illinois House 76th District. Primary election winners will be pitted against each other in November.

The race for the 76th House District is the only state race in Illinois with both a Republican and Democratic primary. Tuesday’s primary marked the least competitive in Illinois in two decades, a data analysis by Capitol News Illinois showed. Nearly 9 in 10 state-level primaries gave voters no choice in candidates.

State Rep. Lance Yednock, D-Ottawa, chose not to seek reelection. In his place, three Democrats and two Republican hopefuls sought to gain their party’s nomination ahead of the Nov. 5 General Election.

Democrats include Cohen Barnes, a small business owner and the mayor of the city of DeKalb; Amy “Murri” Briel, also from Ottawa and Yednock’s chief of staff; Carolyn “Morris” Zasada, a DeKalb-based realtor who serves as 1st Ward Alderwoman for the city of DeKalb. On the Republican side is Liz Bishop, of La Salle, a retired banker; and Crystal Loughran, of Peru, who’s touted her campaign as “anti-establishment.”

The 76th District covers La Salle, Bureau and DeKalb counties, including Ottawa, La Salle, Peru, DeKalb, Spring Valley and Ladd.

Polls close at 7 p.m.

Stay tuned for updates with unofficial election results expected Tuesday night.