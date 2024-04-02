Funeral, visitation Thursday in DeKalb for fallen DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputy Christina Musil

The hearse carrying the body of DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputy Christina Musil goes under ladder trucks from the DeKalb and Shabbona Fire Departments Monday, April 1, 2024, on DeKalb Avenue in Sycamore during a processional to honor the fallen officer. Musil, 35, was killed Thursday while on duty after a truck rear-ended her police vehicle in Waterman. (Mark Busch)

SYCAMORE – A funeral and visitation will take place Thursday in DeKalb for fallen DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputy Christina Musil, and the public is invited.

Public visitation will run from 10 a.m. to noon at Northern Illinois University’s Convocation Center, 1525 W. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb on Thursday, according to a Monday announcement from DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan.

Members of the public should park in Lot C2 and use entrance No. 2 to enter the building, according to the sheriff.

A walk-through visitation for law enforcement is scheduled for 12:45 p.m. Thursday. Staging for that visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Convocation Center. All law enforcement wishing to participate are asked to park at Lot C3, directly north of the facility. Law enforcement will then enter through Entrance No. 5 and meet in the Victor E. Court, according to the sheriff.

Funeral services for Musil will begin immediately at 1:30 p.m.

“On behalf of myself, and the entire DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office family, we thank the community for their outpouring of support,” Sullivan wrote Monday.

Hundreds gathered along the processional route from the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office Monday to Butala Funeral Home in Sycamore to honor Musil.

Musil, 35, was killed Thursday while on duty after a truck rear-ended her police vehicle in Waterman. She was also a mother and a veteran of the Army National Guard who served in Afghanistan.

A public GoFundMe campaign was created to help provide for Musil’s children, according to organizers, that has raised $48,665 from 121 donations as of 5:50 p.m. Monday.