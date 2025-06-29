$4.5M in street maintenance continues in DeKalb. Here’s what starts Monday

A section of Laurel Lane (shown) has been resurfaced as part of the City of DeKalb's $4.5 million street maintenance program for fiscal 2025. (Photo provided by City of DeKalb)

DeKALB – The city of DeKalb’s $4.5 million street maintenance program remains underway, with more work expected to begin Monday.

City public works crews will begin milling operations to remove the existing road surfaces in the Loren Drive subdivision, according to a Friday update. Milling then will take place on and around Russell Road between Greenbrier Road and Lucinda Avenue.

Crews also will resurface roads on North 11th, 12th, Davy and School streets, according to the city. The completion of crosswalk work to make the area more accessible according to the Americans with Disabilities Act will prompt additional work on manholes. Resurfacing will follow.

Work is nearing completion in the Tilton Park and Hillcrest subdivisions. The city announced that parkway restoration is well underway, and resurfacing work will be finished with the resetting of manholes.