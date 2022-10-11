Three hospitalized in rural DeKalb County crash Sunday

Three people were hospitalized after a weekend car crash at Perry Road and Route 23 in rural DeKalb County, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, authorities responded to a two-car crash at Perry Road and Route 23 in Afton Township shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday.

A 51-year-old woman from Hoffman Estates was driving a tan Honda Civic Sedan eastbound on Perry Road when sheriff’s deputies said she failed to yield at the intersection and was struck by an orange Ford Edge SUV traveling northbound on Route 23.

The Ford Edge was driven by a 43-year-old DeKalb man with a 48-year-old DeKalb woman passenger. Both the DeKalb man and woman were taken by paramedics from the DeKalb Fire Department to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.

The Hoffman Estates woman suffered serious injuries, according to he sheriff’s department. She was flown by paramedics to OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital in Rockford. The woman was not wearing a seatbelt, the sheriff’s office reported.

The crash remains under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. No arrests or criminal charges have been announced as of Monday.