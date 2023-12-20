Dangerous DeKalb County intersection? Here’s one spot under increased scrutiny, says sheriff

DeKalb County resident Molly Stoffa asked the DeKalb County Board to consider new safety measures at the intersection of Route 23 and Perry Road on Dec. 13, 2023. (Camden Lazenby)

DeKalb County motorists might know the intersection of Illinois Route 23 and Perry Road as not only a high-traffic stop, but the sight of deadly and severe crashes. The intersection’s reputation has got DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan’s attention, too.

Molly Stoffa has lived at that intersection for 25 years and recently appealed to the DeKalb County Board to look into improved safety measures at the corner that has become known for deadly crashes. By her estimates, there have been at least 18 crashes at the intersection near her home since 2018.

“The most recent was fatal. It was a mother, a young mother who lost her life,” Stoffa said.

On Nov. 4, a 22-year-old woman died and three others, including a child, suffered injuries after a two-vehicle crash near the rural DeKalb County intersection south of DeKalb.

It’s a worrying trend at the intersection that has seen more than half a dozen crashes this year, Sullivan said. On Oct. 7, three people, including a child, were hospitalized after a two-car crash at the corner. On Aug. 16, two people were hospitalized after their vehicles collided with each other at the same location.

“I have young drivers, a 15-year-old and an 18-year-old who are terrified of that intersection. I’m terrified of that intersection. I can’t tell you how many times my husband and I have had to go to that intersection to render aid to complete strangers who can’t even tell you their first name. Do better.” — Molly Stoffa

Sullivan said he’s received concerns from residents about the intersection, too, likening the reaction to public calls for a safer Plank Road in Sycamore.

Drivers on Perry Road waited for gaps in traffic along Route 23 to cross or turn onto the state highway on Dec. 19, 2023. (Camden Lazenby)

“I think maybe if you look back, a couple of years back there was a lot of talk of Plank Road,” Sullivan said. “And then this year I’m looking actually, looking more in the area of Route 23 and Perry Road. We’ve had some crashes and obviously some concern from the public, and from my perspective as well, from the crashes at that intersection. I know that that’s an area I’m focusing on right now, is Route 23 and Perry Road, to try and see what if anything could be done differently.”

Stoffa’s appeal to the County Board Dec. 13 was joined by multiple other residents who spoke during the public meeting on differnet matters but echoed verbal agreeemnt.

“I’m coming to the board tonight to ask you to please pay attention to this intersection,” Stoffa said. “Do something to improve the safety of the intersection on Perry Road. I understand that Route 23 is a state road, and that your hands are limited as far as what can be done, but I know that the County Board can put pressure on the state to do a traffic study and to improve the safety measures within this intersection.”

There are stop signs at the corner on the east and west ends of Perry Road. Traffic flows unabated through the intersection on Route 23, however.

From his analysis of the situation, Sullivan said he doesn’t think the crashes are a result of drivers failing to follow road signs, but the nature of the safety measures at the intersection.

“The person may stop at their stop sign but then they pull out in front of another vehicle, or they didn’t see that vehicle that was coming in the other direction that does not have a traffic control device, and that’s when the collision happens,” Sullivan said. “I think that’s the important thing, is for drivers to be aware when they’re leaving from a stop sign to to make sure it’s unobstructed and that there’s not another vehicle coming.”

The crashes aren’t a new ocurrence.

Two people had to be extricated from their vehicles by first responders in March 2018 and were taken by paramedics to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital after a two-vehicle crash at Perry Road and Route 23.

Three others were hospitalized after a crash at the same location in October 2022.

Stoffa said she can’t remember how many times she’s tried to save the lives of strangers while waiting for emergency services to arrive on the scene of severe crashes.

She asked the DeKalb County Board to consider adding flashing lights and improved rumble strips to the intersection.

Stoffa also admitted her family drives scared through the corner nearest their home.

“I have young drivers, a 15-year-old and an 18-year-old who are terrified of that intersection,” Stoffa said. “I’m terrified of that intersection. I can’t tell you how many times my husband and I have had to go to that intersection to render aid to complete strangers who can’t even tell you their first name. Do better.”