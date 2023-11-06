One dead, two others including child seriously injured in rural DeKalb County crash

DeKalb County Sheriff’s squad car vehicle in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

A 22-year-old woman has died and three others, including a child, suffered injuries after a two-vehicle crash in rural DeKalb County over the weekend, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred at 12:42 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Illinois State Route 23 and Perry Road, south of DeKalb and north of Waterman, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Tavashinay Wormley, 22, of Chicago, was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash by the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office, according to a Monday evening update from the sheriff’s office.

Wormley was a front seat passenger in a blue 2008 Saturn Aura that was headed west on Perry Road. The Saturn was driven by Dajai Carter, 22, of Justice who allegedly failed to yield to a stop sign at Perry Road and Route 23, according to the sheriff’s office.

A 2016 Ford F450 pickup truck traveling south on Route 23 driven by Antony Cursio, 65, of Shabbona, collided with the Saturn at the intersection.

Carter and another Saturn passenger, a minor, suffered serious injuries. The minor, who was in the back seat of the Saturn, was flown to Comer Children’s Hospital at the University of Illinois in Chicago. Carter was flown to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford.

Cursio was taken to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, according to the release. The driver suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office. The Shabbona Fire Department also assisted in the response.

Authorities said toxicology reports and citations for Carter for failing to yield at intersection and driving without a valid driver’s license are pending.

Saturday’s collision marks the second fatal vehicle crash reported in the county over the weekend. Early Sunday morning, an off-duty south suburban Chicago police officer was charged with reckless homicide and aggravated driving while drunk stemming from a two-car crash that killed a woman in DeKalb about 1 a.m. Sunday, according to court records.

This story was updated at 5:20 p.m. Nov. 6, 2023 after DeKalb County authorities identified the victim, a Chicago woman, who died in the crash.