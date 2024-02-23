Crash-prone DeKalb County intersection to get blinking lights, says county engineer

DeKalb County Engineer Nathan Schwartz talks to the DeKalb County Board in this April 12, 2023, Shaw Local file photo On June 21, 2023, Schwartz was reappointed to another six year term as DeKalb County Engineer. (Camden Lazenby)

SYCAMORE – A rural intersection south of DeKalb that’s undergone increased scrutiny due to repeated severe crashes will this year see the installation of blinking lights in an attempt to alleviate traffic dangers, said a county official this week.

County Engineer Nathan Schwartz told the DeKalb County Board Wednesday that updates are coming to the intersection of Illinois Route 23 and Perry Road in rural Afton Township, south of DeKalb and north of Waterman.

“They are planning to go out for bids this year – this calendar year 2024 – to have a contractor install flashing red beacons, flashing red lights on top of the stop signs at the intersection and flashing yellow lights on Route 23 at the intersection ahead signs,” Schwartz said.

Schwartz, also head of the Highway Department, said the Illinois Department of Transportation has jurisdiction over the intersection of State Route 23 and Perry Road because it involves a state highway. That limits the scope of work DeKalb County can do at the intersection. Schwartz said, however, he’s been given permission from the state agency to share impending updates.

“Knock on wood that it will make a significant difference.” — Nathan Schwartz, DeKalb County Engineer

The intersection has for years faced criticism spawned by what some have called a trend of severe traffic crashes. DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan told Shaw Local News Network in 2023 that his department also had taken notice of the intersection’s sometimes deadly reputation.

Resident Molly Stoffa also appealed to the DeKalb County Board in December for more safety measures to be added to the intersection, where she said she lives nearby. She said she’d estimated at least 18 crashes had occurred at the intersection near her home since 2018.

On Nov. 4, a 22-year-old woman died and three others, including a child, suffered injuries after a two-vehicle crash near the rural intersection.

Two people had to be extricated from their vehicles by first responders in March 2018 and were taken by paramedics to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital after a two-vehicle crash at Perry Road and Route 23.

Three others were hospitalized after a crash at the same location in October 2022.

Schwartz said the DeKalb County Highway Department plans to install flashing lights on the stop-ahead signs on Perry Road at the intersection.

“Knock on wood that it will make a significant difference,” Schwartz said about the upcoming updates to the roadway.

From talking with Illinois Department of Transportation surveyors, Schwartz said he thinks similar signage improvements could be implemented at the intersections of Route 23 and Melms Road, north of Genoa; and Route 23 and Base Line Road, between Sycamore and Genoa.

“So we’re getting a number of things done,” Schwartz said. “No official word on those last two intersections, I just happen to know something’s in the works.”