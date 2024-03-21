Snow expected to hit McHenry County overnight as winter weather advisory issued

Woodstock Square is covered in snow in a January photo. McHenry County could get 1 to 4 inches overnight Thursday night and early Friday morning. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Snow could fall overnight Thursday into Friday morning in McHenry County, the National Weather Service reports.

A winter weather advisory is issued for the county along with Boone and Winnebago counties that predicts anywhere from 1 to 4 inches of wet snow could accumulate from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday from southern Wisconsin south to Interstate 90.

“With temperatures being as cold as they are and there’s enough moisture available, we’re going to expect this wet, slushy snow to develop late after midnight all the way through tomorrow morning,” meteorologist David King said.

Where exactly the heaviest snowfall will be is still not determined, but the National Weather Service sees “a band of snowfall” at the state line of Wisconsin and Illinois could get hit the hardest, King said. The snow could create slippery road conditions for the Friday morning commute.

“The greatest uncertainty is where that band develops,” he said. “If you are in the northern county, having a plan right now depending on what you have going on, take that into account and just allow for little extra time for your commute if you really have to go out.”