Sycamore Public Library’s spring event lineup

Sycamore public library in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St., announced its schedule of upcoming events and programs for spring.

The events include:

Jane Austen Club: Pride and Prejudice Read, Watch, and Talk: 1:30 p.m. Sundays through March 24. Attendees can discuss “Pride and Prejudice,” read the book, and watch the 1995 BBC mini-series to celebrate Women’s History Month. No registration is required to attend.

Mad Science: Fire & Ice Show: 2 to 3 p.m. March 28. Patrons will be able to watch various science experiments such as bubbly showers, dry ice storms and shivering scissors. No registration is required to attend.

Pokémon Pals: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. April 1 and May 6. Attendees can trade Pokémon cards, participate in battles and color Pokémon. The free program is intended for children in kindergarten through fifth grade. No registration is required to attend.

My Kids Don’t Want My Stuff: Spring Cleaning Edition: 6 p.m. April 3. Participants will be able learn how to handle household possessions, antiques and collectibles for estate planning and downsizing. No registration is required to attend.

Friends Book Sale: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 5 and 6. Patrons can shop for used books, music, DVDs and CDs.

For information, email jillc@sycamorelibrary.org or call 815-895-2500, ext. 405.