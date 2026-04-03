Montgomery woman charged with failing to register as sex offender

Emmeline Kenealy, 23, of Montgomery (Photo provided by the Kendall County Sheriff's Office)

A Montgomery woman has been charged with three felony counts of allegedly failing to register as a sex offender after she pleaded guilty last year to possessing child sexual abuse images.

Emmeline Kenealy, 23, was charged following an investigation led by investigators with the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

Kenealy has been released from custody with pre-trial conditions following court proceedings. A status hearing is set for May 1.

On Dec. 29, 2025, Kendall County sheriff’s deputies launched an investigation into Kenealy, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant for three counts of unlawful failure to register as a sex offender, according to the release.

Kenealy was taken into custody without incident on March 31 by members of the sheriff’s office and the U.S.Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

According to news reports and court records, Kenealy pleaded guilty last year to possessing child sexual abuse images she shared on Snapchat in 2022 while she was a student at Augustana College in Rock Island.

The Kendall County sheriff’s office is reminding residents to call CrimeStoppers at 630-553-5999 to report any information regarding a fugitive‘s whereabouts.

Callers remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward if the information leads to the apprehension of a fugitive, according to the sheriff’s office.