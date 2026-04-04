McNabb library to hold pollinator event April 8

The Putnam County Public Library District will hold a “Bee Kind: Stories & Seed Bombs” story and craft activity for children ages five and older to celebrate Earth Day and pollinators at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, at the library district’s McNabb branch, 322 W. Main St.

Attendees will be able to create pollinator seed bombs with seeds, soil and clay.

Participants can also listen to a pollinator and bees story. No registration is required.

For more information, call 815-339-2038 or visit the library.