Granville library to screen ‘The Tallest Dwarf’ documentary April 7

The Putnam County Public Library District will hold a free screening of the Independent Lens movie “The Tallest Dwarf” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, at the library’s Granville branch, 214 S. McCoy St.

The 60-minute film follows filmmaker Julie Forrest Wyman as she searches for a place in the little people community. She also unpacks dwarfism rumors in her family. “The Tallest Dwarf” asks whether society should change people or the structures limiting them through stories, archival history and collaborations.

For more information, call 815-339-2038 or visit the library.