La Salle-Peru Area Career Center partners with alumni-led agency to highlight programs

The La Salle-Peru Area Career Center is partnering with a creative agency led by local alumni to produce digital content showcasing its career and technical education programs.

The center announced the partnership with reelCreative this week, with filming already underway and expected to continue throughout the year. The project will highlight all 12 of the center’s programs, with the first media releases anticipated later this year.

According to a news release, the program will help school counselors and families understand the hands-on opportunities available to students and career pathways connected to those programs.

“This partnership is about giving our programs the visibility they deserve,” Area Career Center Director Shane Lange said. “Our students are gaining meaningful, career-ready skills every day. By investing in professional photo and video storytelling, we’re making it easier for counselors, families and the broader community to see the value of career and technical education and the opportunities available right here in our region.”

Notably, reelCreative’s co-founders Kyle Petersen and Matthew Klein are L-P alumni.

“For us, this project is personal,” Petersen said in a statement. “We both grew up in this community, and we understand how important programs like the Area Career Center are for students who want hands-on experience. This initiative is about showcasing the quality of instruction happening here and helping the next generation see what’s possible.”